A volunteer-led project in Llanidloes offering a free hot lunch, and a warm place to meet others on Sundays is ‘desperately’ seeking new volunteers.
The Soup-er Sundays lunch is a project run out of Llanidloes’ Hanging Gardens Wilderness Project. Hot food is served from 12pm to 2pm on Sundays, and coffee is served inside from 11am. But stick around after a meal, as attendees often play a variety of board games after their food.
Soup-er Sundays Community Officer Liza Parker said: “The Soup-er Sundays lunch is a part of The Hanging Gardens Wilderness Project. We offer a warm, welcoming, friendly place for people to come together and have soup or a different kind of warm food. It’s a place where people of all ages are welcome, we have a mixed range of people who come.
“It’s a lovely, welcoming, warm space where everybody gets on and gets to know everybody. You walk in and it’s a lovely atmosphere, everybody’s welcome.”
The project relies on donations and volunteers in order to run. Liza said they are ‘desperately’ searching for new volunteers to help out for a couple of hours on Sundays as well as a volunteer driver to pick up bread and food items on Thursday afternoons.
“It couldn’t be done without the wonderful help and support given by its volunteers. We’re desperate to find some more. If we don’t have volunteers, we won’t be able to run this amazing service.
“We need anyone who’s good at cooking, as well as assistants who can help set things up for the day and cleaners to help at the end of the day. We’re also looking for someone who could drive a few miles to Trefeglwys on Thursdays.
“We will reimburse any travel expenses our volunteers have. We also offer level 2 and 3 food and hygiene training available.”
Soup-er Sundays will be taking place one more time before Christmas, on Sunday 17 December. It will return in the new year, taking place every Sunday from 7 January.