AN initiative to provide free meals in Machynlleth town centre is to resume after securing fresh funding.
Eginiad and Y Pantri’s Community Dinners Project returns this autumn, thanks to new funding secured from charity Hubbub.
Building on its previous success, the project will continue its mission of bringing people together over free, freshly-cooked meals while addressing critical community needs.
Starting on Thursday, 10 October and running every week (apart from school holidays), the Community Dinners will be held at the Taj Mahal Community Hub in Machynlleth. The project aims to create a welcoming space over what is likely to be a challenging winter, offering support with the cost-of-living crisis while fostering diverse social connections across different community groups.
"Our Community Dinners have become more than just meals," says project coordinator and therapist Lucy Morus-Baird. "They're a lifeline for many, offering warmth, companionship, and a sense of belonging. We're thrilled to bring this back to Machynlleth."
However, the project's impact extends far beyond the dining table.
By targeting a wide range of local people, including pensioners, vulnerable individuals, families, and those living in rural isolation, the Community Dinners promote inclusivity and strengthen community resilience.
In its previous run, the project served 469 meals, with over 50 people being served on busy days. Feedback from participants highlighted the Community Dinners as a crucial social outlet and support system.
Eginiad and Y Pantri’s Community Dinners Project invites all members of all our different communities to join us at the Taj Mahal Hub. For more information on attending or volunteering, please contact[email protected]].