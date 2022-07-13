Free music event planned for August

AN ABERYSTWYTH community group are planning a one-day music event later this summer.

Caru Aber, a group of volunteers working “to help make Aberystwyth a nicer place for locals and visitors”, is holding a free, one-day music event in Aberystwyth Bandstand, called CANU ABER gyda CARU ABER, in August.

The event will take place on Sunday, 14 August, with music kicking off at around 11am and finishing at 9pm.

Christine Copeland, a Caru Aber member helping to organise the event, said: “The day will showcase some of the best of our local talent - the line up includes Gareth Davies, John Alderslade, Christopher Laughton, Louise and the Feathers, Craig Stockley, Brennig, Johnny Sinatra and the Trillbillies.

“There is something on the bill to suit all tastes and it promises to be a fun day for all age groups.

“All the acts are giving their time for free, and any donations from the public will go towards continuing the work that Caru Aber carries out in the local community.

“We are still actively seeking volunteers to help out on the day, either with stewarding, helping with the acts, or promoting the work of Caru Aber.

“We are also still looking for raffle and tombola prizes, so if any local individuals or businesses can help with either of these things, please contact us on [email protected]”

Caru Aber founder Jeff Jones came up with the idea: “The whole concept of Caru Aber is to love where you live. We have a beautiful bandstand which is rarely used for live music events. I thought the event would be a great way to bring some live entertainment to the promenade, for everyone to enjoy free of charge.

“We have all had a tough couple of years so hopefully this will lift everyone’s spirits.”