As the season of goodwill approaches Gwynedd Council has released details of its free Christmas parking arrangements.
As part of efforts to boost businesses over the festive period the council is providing free stays in its car parks – every day from December 9 to 26.
The free parking will be provided in all Council car parks from 11am everyday, leading up to Christmas. It is aimed at encouraging Gwynedd residents to buy locally and support the county’s traders.
Cllr Dafydd Meurig, Cabinet Member for the Environment said: “The Christmas period is so important to the retail and entertainment sector, and so it’s vital that we do all we can to support our local businesses. That’s why Cyngor Gwynedd is offering free parking in our car parks every day, from 11am onwards from December, 9 to 26.
“By doing this, we hope that the residents of Gwynedd and beyond will support the wide range of small businesses who are the backbone of our communities. Not only will this provide a boost for the local economy but will also show that you don’t need to travel far to do your Christmas shopping.
“So, if you’re looking for those special gifts, buying food and drink for the Festive celebrations, remember about the wealth of small businesses and local crafters here in Gwynedd, and make the most of the free parking.”
The free parking applies to Gwynedd Council public car parks.
All pay and display machines in the council’s public car parks will be signposted, so if there is no note motorists are warned check if it is a Council car park.
The usual fees will re-start from December 27.
More information about the wide-range of produce on-offer from a number of Gwynedd businesses is available here: www.visitsnowdonia.info/shopping-and-local-produce