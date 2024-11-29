Christmas shopping in Ceredigion will be given a boost again this year with free all-day car parking on three Saturdays in the run-up to Christmas.
There will be no parking charges at council operated Pay and Display car parks on 7, 14, 21 December this year.
Cllr Keith Henson, Cabinet Member for Highways said: “We’re delighted that we are able to open up our car parks for free on the three Saturday’s before Christmas again this year, whether that be for shopping, or to visit cafes, pubs and restaurants in the lead up to Christmas.
“Our local businesses create a wonderful festive experience in our towns and so we’d encourage everyone to make the most of the opportunities to shop locally this festive period.”