A flood alert has been issued for Porthmadog and the Ceredigion coast tonight (Friday).
Natural Resources Wales have issued flood alerts for the area around Porthmadog and along the Dwyryd in Gwynedd and from Clarach all the way down the Ceredigion coast to Cardigan.
Due to rainfall, river levels at the Glaslyn and River Dwyryd and the Aberystwyth coast from Clarach to Cardigan are at risk of flooding, with high tide due in Aberystwyth at 11.23pm tonight.
The warning states: “There is a risk of flooding as a result of the combination of the high tides and weather conditions for the evening high tide on Friday 23 August.
“Flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected.
“Be careful on beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths, roads, low-lying land, and close to the estuary.
“We will continue to monitor the situation.” This is the second warning to come this week after a 48 hour alert was issued for most of the Welsh coast due to Stom Lilian’s strong winds and heavy rain.
Winds reached at high as 72mph at Capel Curig in Caernarfonshire.