HYWEL Dda health board has issued an 'urgent message' as Bronglais Hospital's accident and emergency department is currently facing 'significant pressures'.
The health board shared the same warning last week and is again urging people to only attend A&E if they have a life-threatening illness of serious injury.
Hywel Dda University Health Board said in a post to social media: "Our Emergency Department (A&E) at Bronglais Hospital is under significant pressure today (Monday, 24 June 2024)."
Only attend an Emergency Department if you have a life-threatening illness or serious injury, such as severe breathing difficulties, severe pain or bleeding, chest pain or a suspected stroke or serious trauma injuries (eg. from a car crash).
"If you have a less serious injury then please visit one of our Minor Injury Units."
There are minor injury units at Bronglais and in Cardigan.
If you are unwell and unsure what to do, you can visit the online symptom checker or call NHS 111 if you are unsure what help you need.
For urgent mental health support, call 111 and select option 2. For advice and support from a mental health professional 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Hywel Dda is also asking families to consider helping relatives get discharged from hospital