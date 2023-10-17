A former health and social care student has transformed her dream into a reality by opening a children’s nursery.
Daloni Owen, who studied the subject at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor in Gwynedd has recently opened a children’s nursery.
Meithrinfa Enfys Fach is in Daloni’s home town of Porthmadog, where full day care is offered for children aged from two months to seven years.
A team of seven work with her at the nursery, which is open Monday to Friday year-round.
Daloni completed her Level 3 Health and Social Care studies at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor’s Dolgellau campus in 2016, and then progressed on to study FdA Health and Social Care.
She then began her BA (Hons)Health and Social Care degree and had her daughter during the second year of the course.
Following the birth of her daughter and successfully graduating with her undergraduate degree, Daloni decided to put her postgraduate studies on hold and worked for the ‘Live Fear Free’ helpline, a domestic violence helpline for women, children and men.
Daloni, who also worked for Cariad Care Homes, where she had worked off and on over a period of nine years after starting out as a volunteer during her Level 3 studies at college, said: “When I was pregnant with my daughter, the idea of opening a nursery was something I thought about quite often.
“This dream became a reality a lot sooner than I had expected, because her nursery closed down and left me in a bit of a tricky situation where I had to put my master’s course on pause due to the lack of childcare in the area.
“Within a few months, the business plan I had made while pregnant three years earlier became a reality quite suddenly!
“After a few months of hard work, Meithrinfa Enfys Fach Cyf opened in August 2023.”
Daloni’s journey was enriched by her experience at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor, where she made lasting friendships and met influential tutors who shaped her perspective within the care sector.
Her education at the college provided a solid foundation in understanding policies, the legal landscape in the care industry, the importance of treating individuals with dignity and respect at all stages of life, and the development of individuals through various life phases.
Reflecting on her time at the college, Daloni added: “The support I received throughout my time there from the tutors is better than I could have asked for.
“Looking back on my time as a student, I wouldn’t change a thing. At Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor, I made lifelong friends, cherished memories, and was able to open a business thanks to what I learned at college, as well as the invaluable experiences I gained within the care sector.”
If you would like to find out more about Meithrinfa Enfys Fach, email [email protected] or visit the Facebook page.
To feature in First Person, or to
nominate someone who should,