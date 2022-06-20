Full steam ahead for exhibition

Dolgellau Model Railway Club’s public exhibitions finally return after almost three years.

On Saturday, 25 June, an exhibit of Dolgellau and Penmaenpool as they were before the Barmouth to Bala Railway Line was closed in the 1960s beeching cuts, will go on display in Ebenezer Methodist Church Vestry, Meyrick Street (just off Eldon Square). The pandemic stopped exhibitions but organisers are pleased to be putting one on again this year.

The exhibit is open from 10am-4pm, with several sub-events including ‘How it could have been, running with modern trains that never historically used the line, including Arriva Trains Wales’.

The latest timetable is as follows:

• 10am-11am: 1960-1975 Transition (Steam to diesel) Era How it could have been.

• 11am-12pm: Prototypical Pre 1960s Steam Era.

• 12pm-1pm: 1993 (Sectorisation Diesels) How it could have been.

• 1pm-3pm: Prototypical Pre 1960s Steam Era.

• 3pm-4pm: Privatisation Era (1997 - Present) How it could be (Including Arriva Trains Wales).

The exhibition may open until 5pm, with a mix and match of the above events.

“Dolgellau model railway club look forward to hosting the free to attend event, showing the history of Dolgellau and the area, and hope it will be a success,” a club spokesperson said.

“We look forward to welcoming back visitors after all this time and showing the history of Dolgellau and surrounding area.

“If anyone reading this is in the area on 25 June, they’d be very welcome to visit our free exhibition.