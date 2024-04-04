A fundraising page set up to rescue a Llwyngwril woman’s family from Rafah has raised £9,853.
Emily Fares has family members in Gaza, displaced when their home in Khan Yunis was destroyed. The youngest family member is just seven months old and the oldest is 71.
The family, including women and children, seek shelter from the bombing, water, and food.
Fears are mounting for their safety so Emily organised a fundraising appeal as a last-ditch effort to try and rescue her family.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts met Emily and supports her fundraising efforts. She said: “Emily has now resorted to crowdfunding to raise funds to secure her family’s safety.”
The link to the appeal fund is https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-our-family-in-gaza