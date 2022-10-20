Funding boost for woodland project
Subscribe newsletter
A COMMUNITY woodland project is celebrating after securing a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
Coed Y Bont (Community Woodland) near Pontrhydfendigaid, is part of the Welsh Government’s woodland estate and is managed by Natural Resources Wales (NRW),with which we have a management agreement.
The purpose of the organisation is to manage and develop the woodland, as a community woodland, for the local people and for other visitors to the area.
Chris Harris, Chair, said: ’’The committee of Coed Y Bont are very proud and grateful and would like to take this time to thank The National Lottery Heritage Fund and for awarding it’s project a grant of £24,452.
“This project is a great opportunity to take the woodland further forward, to develop and make further improvements to the Woodland.”
The project includes improving a path that will make access safer adjacent to Abbey Road, which has regular usage of large timber lorries from further up the valley and farm vehicles.
Mr Harris added: “Covid-19 restrictions have caused issues over the last couple of years in keeping volunteer sessions moving, but this project will act as a catalyst and we hope will stimulate more volunteers and the wider community including the children to get involved, carry out conservation projects safely and connect with nature and increase their health and well being.
“The Cylch Meithrin and the local school also contacted us as they wanted to include properly managed and supervised outdoor play and education in a woodland setting and this gives a great opportunity with our support to do this.
“This is a great opportunity from now on for the local children to feel closer and more connected to nature.
“Plans also include increasing the access of the woodland by building a culvert by a local tradesman, to enhance access to the path, a disabled gate, with fencing to ensure better safety, by taking members of the public off the road on foot, which can be dangerous at times.
“This project will provide further access to the woodland, assist in educating and training local people and involving them in maintenance projects and conservation.’’
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |