Age Cymru Dyfed has joined forces with local community transport provider Dolen Teifi to launch a new initiative.
'On the Go – Ar Y Ffordd' is a community transport travel scheme designed to improve accessibility and enhance quality of life for disabled residents.
Funded through a grant from Motability Foundation, the project will introduce 10 wheelchair accessible vehicles across 10 community locations over the next two years.
This ambitious initiative addresses a critical service gap by providing reliable transport, not only for essential appointments but also for social and recreational outings, empowering individuals to lead fuller, more connected lives.
The scheme is set to offer flexible driving options by training volunteer drivers or family members to operate the vehicles, ensuring tailored support for each community.
Deputy CEO Caroline Davies from Age Cymru Dyfed said: “This is about more than just getting from A to B, it’s about independence, social connection and wellbeing. Through this project, we aim to support people holistically, identifying additional needs and building long-term, sustainable community support.”
Tom Cowcher, Chairperson of Llandysul a Phont-Tyweli Ymlaen Dolen Teifi said: “We are proud to be working in partnership with Age Cymru Dyfed to deliver this important new scheme. For over 20 years, Dolen Teifi has been at the forefront of providing community transport across our region. This partnership expands the reach of our services and will help fill some of the many gaps in accessible transport provision across Carmarthenshire, offering greater mobility, independence, and support to those who need it most.”
In addition to direct transport provision, the scheme will actively monitor user feedback, facilitate referrals to other services, and ensure data-driven reporting to meet funder requirements.
The initiative will be managed jointly by the Senior Management Team of Age Cymru Dyfed and Dolen Teifi, with dedicated staff overseeing daily operations, vehicle coordination, volunteer support, and continuous improvement.
By combining grassroots service delivery with strategic planning, On the Go – Ar Y Ffordd sets the foundation for long-term transformation in community-based transport solutions for older and disabled adults across the region.
The new project is set to create 4 new full-time jobs in West Wales at Age Cymru Dyfed and Dolen Teifi.
For further information on the project please contact project lead John Brennan: [email protected] or 07399861341
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.