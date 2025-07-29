Police are appealing for witnesses after a window was smashed at a new clothing shop in Machynlleth.
Gweni Gwyllt is a sustainable clothing shop that opened in mid-June, but weeks later, on 26 July, a display window was smashed.
Police were called to the scene following the town’s annual carnival.
Business owner Rachel Burgess said she was grateful for the community’s support but declined to comment further.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses after a shop window was broken and glass shattered between 9pm and 10pm.
“If you have any information that could help enquiries, contact - https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/, email [email protected], call 101 quoting ref: 25*623198, or anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers - 0800 555111, crimestoppers-uk.org.”
