Harlech Leisure Centre (HAL) has received £2,500 funding for a youth engagement project.
HAL, a social enterprise that operates with youth service and community school support, believe they can build upon the existing activities offered to children and young people in the area by reconnecting local people with the pool and climbing wall at the leisure centre.
To help them with their aim, the centre has been given money from the North Wales Police and Community Trust (PACT). North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner, Andy Dunbobbin, visited HAL on Wednesday, 19 July, to meet the group behind the project and learn more about how they are benefitting from the funding received through the PCC’s Your Community, Your Choice initiative.
During the visit, Mr Dunbobbin heard how HAL intend to provide free and supported activities to local 11-19 year olds, with a view to extending the programme if successful. He also saw the group’s activities and heard how they prioritise personal growth, skill development, and community bonding for young people. They do this through offering a centre to meet and for recreational activity, as well as opportunities for them to earn lifeguarding and climbing qualifications. This in turn enables young people to make their own personal contribution to the local community.
Mr Dunbobbin said: “It is clear to me how committed Harlech and Ardudwy Leisure are to providing a service for young people in their area.
“Their project’s aims also align with my Police and Crime Plan priority of delivering safer neighbourhoods as they are providing diverse opportunities and empowering young people in the area. This creates a stronger community and a safer neighbourhood by giving them a chance to build upon their skills and learn something new. I’m pleased to have been able to help the group with this funding and I wish them the best for their future plans.”
HAL manager Donna Morris-Collins said: “Harlech and Ardudwy Leisure are over the moon to receive the PACT funding to allow us to offer our local youths a weekly activity and centre to socialise.
“We are excited to be working with Youth Services to provide a vital service to our youths and allow them to socialise with friends in a safe and warm environment. Harlech and Ardudwy Leisure would like to thank North Wales Police for their support to the area and for the opportunity to the centre to offer an after-school activity to our youths.”
PACT chairman Ashley Rogers said: “I recognise the value that Harlech and Ardudwy Leisure brings to the communities in the area and I’m pleased that we have been able help with funding for their future endeavours. Their commitment to empowering the next generation is truly inspiring and that is why I believe they are deserving winners of Your Community, Your Choice funding.”
North Wales Police Assistant Chief Constable Chris Allsop stated: “I’m pleased to have been able to allocate funding to Harlech and Ardudwy Leisure to continue their work. The group bring many benefits to the local area through giving young people a platform to explore their passions and participate with their peers and these factors align with the Force’s vision of building strong and safe communities.”