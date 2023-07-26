During the visit, Mr Dunbobbin heard how HAL intend to provide free and supported activities to local 11-19 year olds, with a view to extending the programme if successful. He also saw the group’s activities and heard how they prioritise personal growth, skill development, and community bonding for young people. They do this through offering a centre to meet and for recreational activity, as well as opportunities for them to earn lifeguarding and climbing qualifications. This in turn enables young people to make their own personal contribution to the local community.