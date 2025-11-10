Ffrindiau Pwllheli are raising money to create a magical light trail in the town this Christmas.
They “want to bring warmth, colour and togetherness to Pwllheli this winter with a Light Trail for everyone to enjoy,” a spokesperson said.
“We believe lighting up the town can bring people together and rekindle the wonderful Christmas spirit. After a challenging year, we all need something to lift our hearts and remind us what truly matters.
“The project has been developed by local volunteers with the support of Pwllheli Town Council. Special thanks go to Michael Jones and his family for leading on the idea and securing permission to make it happen. We’re raising £1,000 to create a magical Light Trail through the Nature Reserve.
The funds will go towards lights, decorations and generators to transform the space into a celebration of creativity, nature and community. We hope to reach our goal by early December so we can start setting up in time for Christmas. Please pledge today and help make it happen.
