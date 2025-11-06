A Pwllheli Christian Aid volunteer has received a long-service award in recognition of her many years of support.
Lena Pritchard, an organiser with the Pwllheli Christian Aid Group, has been part of a variety of events and activities over the year and has helped to raise more than £137,000 for Christian Aid’s work around the world.
She is now stepping down from her role, but her contribution could not go unnoticed, and Lena was presented with a long-service award at a surprise tea.
Llinos Roberts is the Engagement and Fundraising Officer for Christian Aid Church, said support for the charity has long been established in the town and surrounding villages of Pwllheli.
Commenting on Lena’s contribution to the charity, Llinos added: “It was a great pleasure to acknowledge this by presenting Lena with her award.
“Without support from our churches, groups and communities none of the work of Christian Aid and its partners would be possible. Recognising the work Lena achieved as Organiser truly reflects the efforts from the whole team of volunteers from denominations, communities and schools over the years.”
Christian Aid, which is marking its 80th anniversary this year, works through local partners in vulnerable communities, providing emergency aid in times of crisis as well as longer-term development projects.
Lena, who said she always found her work as Organiser for the charity was a privilege and it has been a pleasure over the years, adding: “Never was it thought of as hard work, I truly enjoyed being Organiser and I receive this honour on behalf of everyone who put their faith into action and made a difference in the world.”
Lena was presented with her award by Llinos, Rev Bryn Williams, Treasurer Daphne Jones Treasurer and Valerie Williams, the Pwllheli branch’s new organiser.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.