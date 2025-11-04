The Royal National Lifeboat Institution is calling on the people of Pwllheli to support their volunteer lifeboat crews this winter by taking on the RNLI Reindeer Run challenge.
Lifeboat crews across the UK and Ireland are ready to answer the call for help this winter but need your help too. This December the RNLI is once again challenging people to take part in the Reindeer Run by running, walking, jogging or rolling 24 miles to help raise vital funds - that’s one mile for every hour RNLI lifesavers are on call everyday, even on Christmas Day.
Andy Vowell, Pwllheli volunteer lifeboat operations manager, said: “Our crew is on-call 24/7 ready to answer calls for help this winter. It can be hard on our family and friends if we are called out to a rescue during a winter storm, or even halfway through Christmas dinner, but we’re ready to give our time to help save others.
“Fundraising challenges like the Reindeer Run help to provide our training, equipment and lifesaving crew kit, and mean that we can help reunite more families this Christmas.”
Participants can tackle the distance any way they like, covering one mile every day for 24 days or taking part in multiple miles on different occasions.
Participants who raises over £125 will receive an exclusive Reindeer Run medal as a thank you their support, and every penny raised will go directly to the RNLI.
The challenge takes place from 1 to 24 December. Fundraisers can access free downloadable materials, to use anytime throughout the challenge, this includes a Fundraising Guide, 24-day Challenge Tracker, social media resources and more.
When each participant signs up this year, there is the opportunity to enter a prize drawn, to win a red YETI cooler box. The winner will be revealed in early December.
