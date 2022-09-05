Fundraising rally to return this weekend

Monday 5th September 2022 12:00 pm
The rally returns for the first time since the pandemic (Pic supplied )

A RALLY that raises funds for charity is set to return to Meirionnydd this Saturday.

The annual Heart of Wales Lorry Rally for vintage lorries returns to Barmouth on Saturday, 10 September. It will be the first rally in three years because of the pandemic.

The lorries will start their journey in Shrewsbury. From there, they will travel to Llangollen, climbing over the Horseshoe Pass to Bala, then Dolgellau before arriving in Barmouth.

A total of 63 lorries - resplendent in their original, immaculate colour schemes - are due to take part and can be viewed on the main car park in Barmouth between 1pm and 3pm.

Whilst in Barmouth, the drivers and their passengers will enjoy lunch at the Dragon Theatre, supplied by The Wenallt Café Llanbedr before continuing on their journey to Llanberis.

The last rally raised over £1,000 which was donated to the Welsh Air Ambulance.

