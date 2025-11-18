Hundreds of people in Aberystwyth and Cardigan have once again enjoyed the winter fairs, including children with additional needs who were invited to attend for free.
Youngsters from Aberystwyth’s Ysgol Plascrug, Ysgol Gymraeg, Ysgol Llwyn yr Eos, St Padarn, and Coleg Ceredigion enjoyed an hour of free rides on Monday. The kind gesture has been offered to Aberystwyth and Cardigan children for decades.
The Aberystwyth fair pitched opposite the police station on Wednesday, 12 November, offering rides every day until Tuesday, 18 November.
Bad weather on Friday, 14 November forced funfair owner Vernon Studt to close that day, but the rides reopened on Saturday and the fair was well-attended.
The Cambrian News was invited to see Vernon and Stephen Williams, Assets and Facilities Manager for Aberystwyth Town Council, during the schoolchildren’s visit on Monday afternoon.
Vernon and Stephen organise the visits between them, and say it is a highlight for everyone involved.
“The kids look forward to it every year and they just come and have fun,” said Stephen.
Vernon added: “We've been doing this for about 30 or 40 years, but my great grandfather has been doing things like this, for local good causes, since the 1800s. Thankfully we’ve got beautiful weather for it today.”
The children had been due to visit on Friday but Storm Claudia forced them to postpone.
Plascrug Headteacher Carol Macy, who brought 20 pupils over the railway bridge to enjoy the fair, thanked Vernon “for inviting us as he does every year”.
“The children really enjoy it,” she added.
“It gets them out of their comfort zone, doing something a bit different and socialising with their friends.”
Vernon, who took over the fair from his father when he died 46 years ago, said: “Hopefully everyone has enjoyed themselves because that’s what it’s all about.
“And we’ll be back again next year hopefully.”
