An Instagram post by Gwynedd singer Duffy has sparked hopes of a comeback and the release of new music among fans.
The Nefyn singer, whose real name is Aimee Duffy, was one of the biggest names in music in the late 2000s, with her multi-platinum album Rockferry and its lead single Mercy hitting the top of the charts across the globe and winning a Brit, Grammy and Ivor Novello award.
But in 2020, Duffy published a harrowing post on her social media revealing that a decade earlier, she had been drugged, kidnapped and taken to another country where she was violently and sexually abused. It had a devastating ripple effect across her entire life, cutting her off from the world.
In March, the 41-year-old announced she would give her first in-depth interview about the sexual assault and kidnapping that forced her to away from public life.
And on Tuesday, 19 May, Duffy sparked excitement from fans with the an Instagram post saying: “If only I could find the right words to explain how much I’ve missed you all. Working on coming back to you ❤️. Duffy x.”
The post is accompanied by a picture taken of Duffy sitting behind a mixing desk in a recording studio.
It has received lots of supportive responses from people who cannot wait to hear Duffy’s dulcet tones once more, and a return to happier times for the talented singer.
For 10 years, Duffy vanished from the music scene, from social media, from the public eye, without a word.
Her Disney+ documentary is a retrospective film about her life, from her upbringing in Wales, through to her meteoric rise to fame and her withdrawal from the public.
The film was commissioned for Disney+ by Angela Jain, Head of Content, and Sean Doyle, VP, Unscripted, EMEA.
Sean said: “Fifteen years ago, Duffy was one of the most famous singers in the world. Her voice was distinctly recognisable and powerful.
“Songs ‘Mercy’ and ‘Warwick Avenue’ from her debut album led to three Brit Awards, a Grammy and Duffy being at the peak of her career. And then she disappeared. This film will give Duffy the chance to tell her story in her own words. I am grateful to our collaborators at Rare TV for this unprecedented access, along with Stellify Media for handling this project with sensitivity and care.
“We set out in a search for impactful, female-led stories in collaboration with Northern Ireland Screen, and it’s a privilege that Duffy’s is the first we’re able to help tell. But above all, I’m especially in awe of Duffy - for her honesty and courage to share her story.”
Director Gill Callan adds: “Duffy’s life has been shaped by success and fame, but equally by pain, defiance, and an irrepressible sense of self. I’m drawn to the tension between vulnerability and confidence in her story and how a person can be deeply affected by their experiences, yet still find a powerful, expressive voice that is unmistakably hers.”
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