A gala concert featuring a host of local talent has raised £1,700 for Aberaeron Memorial Hall.
The Friends of Aberaeron Memorial Hall organised the event, which was a sold-out affair, and received many compliments while raising the fantastic sum for the hall.
The performers were all local talent: Bois y Gilfach, conducted by Heledd Williams; soprano Caryl Glyn Morris; cellist Katherine Price; and compere Roger March. They all graciously gave their time and talent.
The Friends would like to thank everyone who came and supported the event.
