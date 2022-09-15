The chairman of GWCT Cymru, Owen Williams, added: “We are delighted that our close collaboration with Stable Events over the past year has produced a great game fair for Wales. At a time of significant instability and change in the countryside it is vital that the rural community comes together to celebrate and showcase the many interdependent strands of life in the countryside. We are very grateful to the wonderful Vaynol estate for hosting this inaugural GWCT Welsh Game Fair which we are sure has secured its place in the calendar of the Welsh countryside.”