Garden waste collections to resume

Garden and bulk waste collections were suspended during the pandemic in Ceredigion ( Pixabay )

GARDEN and bulk waste collections are to resume in Ceredigion after more than two years.

Ceredigion County Council has announced that bulky household will be restarting its bulky household and garden waste collection services soon.

The services were suspended at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic so that the council could concentrate its resources on delivering its core waste collection services during period.

A council spokesperson said: “Throughout Covid-19 our priority has been, and continues to be, the health and safety of our staff and the communities they serve.

“The vehicles and staff used to deliver the bulky household and garden waste services were redeployed so that the core service could operate safely and comply with social distancing requirements.

“With a relaxation of restrictions we have been able to review our activities and can now look to reinstate these services safely,”

The services will restart gradually, with bookings for the bulky waste collection opening on 19 April, and garden waste bookings opening on 25 April. Residents are asked to only book a service if they have no other means of dealing with the waste, so that the reintroduction of these services has minimal impact on the core service.

Initially, bookings for the garden waste service will be available to those who already have bags ready for collection.

Garden waste bags will be available from the Council’s libraries at Aberystwyth, Aberaeron, Cardigan, Lampeter, Llandysul and New Quay from 23 May.

The council’s garden waste service will resume on 25 April for residents with bags ready for collection.