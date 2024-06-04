An application for a gas-fired power plant on a former Caernarfon brickwork site has sparked concerns.
Seiont Ltd submitted an application to build the power plant at the former Seiont Brickworks Quarry site, Bontnewydd.
Locals are concerned about the scheme, with a possible plan for concrete crushing activity in the same area also sparking objections.
A consultation on the proposals ends on 14 June.
The Caernarfon Lân group cited “community concerns” including impact on public health, wildlife, the environment, air pollution, noise, proximity to housing and a hospital, climate change and traffic issues.
Gretel Leeb chairs the group. Their statement states the location of the site “should set alarm bells ringing” due to the topography, surrounding housing estates, a hospital, a local park and sports fields, the River Seiont and ancient natural woodland.
They are backed by Arfon MS Siân Gwenllian who said she could “not support the scheme”.
Atna community meeting in November 58 people aired their views.
The development would comprise 10 natural gas fuelled engines and associated infrastructure to be used to sell power back to the National Grid.
Once operational, the proposal “would not require any permanent employees to operate, but the development is expected to result in temporary employments during the construction phase”.
Gwynedd council recently concluded it was “likely the impact of the development on the environment” would require the submission of an Environmental Statement.
In 2008, 50 workers lost their jobs when Hanson closed the brickworks, ending almost 200 years of brick-making history in the town.
Jones Bros Ruthin Ltd had reopened the site, using it as a compound and concrete batching area for the Caernarfon bypass.
A Jones Bros spokesperson previously said: “Short-term operating reserve plants using mains gas can be put into operation at a few minutes’ notice to provide back-up, giving consumers confidence their energy needs will be met and encouraging them to choose electricity as their source.
“The project is classed as a ‘development of national significance’, as it can produce more than 10MW of energy, so under Welsh Government regulations, ministers will decide on the development rather than the local authority.”