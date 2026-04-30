Wales & West Utilities is to upgrade the gas network in Aberystwyth after committing to investing over £3.6 million over the next year
The utility company says the upgrade will help ensure a safe and reliable supply for customers and strengthening the energy infrastructure for decades to come.
The intensive programme of mains replacement works will see over 16 kilometres of gas pipes upgraded in Aberystwyth, Pembroke Town, Milford Haven and Welshpool.
Wales & West Utilities’ Adam Smith said: “We’re investing in our gas network to ensure it remains safe, reliable and fit for the future for the customers we serve across the area.
“We understand our work can cause disruption, but it is essential to maintain a resilient network that people rely on every day.”
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