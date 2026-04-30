Network Rail has applied to Ceredigion County Council to change approved plans for an advertising screen outside Aberystwyth train station which the town council described as “inappropriate.”
Plans for two large digital advertising screens at Aberystwyth train station – one inside and one outside - were approved by Ceredigion County Council in January despite the objections of Aberystwyth Town Council.
The town council objected to the plans ““due to the visual impact on the listed building”.
Network Rail initially planned for a single sided screen outside the front of the station, but has now asked Ceredigion planning officers to allow for that screen to be double-sided.
In planning documents, Network Rail said: “The approved plans identify the external screen as a single sided digital display.
“Following further design development, it is proposed that this unit is instead installed as a siuble-sided digital screen of the same overall footprint, height, and structural form.”
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