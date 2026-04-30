Planning permission for a 12 turbine wind farm near Ponterwyd has been lodged with the Welsh Government.
The Welsh Government have given notice this week that plans for Lluest y Gwynt Wind Farm have been submitted along with plans to deregister and replace parcels of common land to make way for the project.
The project is classed as a Development of National Significance – a type of planning application for a large infrastructure project of national importance - so the planning application process will be dealt with by the Planning Inspectorate, on behalf of the Welsh Government.
The Lluest y Gwynt Wind Farm – a partnership between Statkraft and Eco2 – was first proposed in 2020.
It will see the installation of 12 180m tall turbines, producing energy for up to 33,000 homes with a 15km benefit zone surrounding the site.
Environmentalists and residents’ groups have warned that mid Wales would be “”irreversibly degraded” by wind farms, with the Wild Wales Trust warning that the proposal near Ponterwyd “could also have a negative impact on the water sources that flow into the Nant-y-moch and Llyn Llygad Rheidol reservoirs, then towards Aberystwyth.”
A new environmental statement for the plans has also been prepared by developers after the previous one was found to be “unsatisfactory with regard to its description of the development, the reasonable alternatives, the aspects of the environment that are likely to be significantly affected, the methodology and the likely significant effects of the development on the environment.”
The Welsh Government notice said the planning permission is for the installation of a wind farm and grid connection, together with associated equipment, infrastructure and ancillary works.
The notice also outlines plans to deregister areas of common land, along with replacement land which is “required to facilitate the construction and operation of the Lluest y Gwynt Wind Farm.”
Planned works will also take place at Drybedd Common, Banc Bwa-drain Common and Yr Ochrydd Common for “temporary open trenching with full reinstatement for the installation of underground cabling for a grid connection and temporary fencing for health and safety and animal welfare requirements and stock-proof fencing for the protection of peat restoration areas.”
Members of the public can inspect the plans at Ceredigion County Council’s offices in Llanbadarn until 10 May.
Representations on the plan can also be made until that date.
The plans will be decided upon by planning inspectors at a later date.
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