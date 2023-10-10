On Wednesday, 11 October, Meirionnydd Ramblers will set off from the village of Gellilydan and walk across grazing fields and through woodland to reach the Ceunant Llenyrch National Nature Reserve.
Here the Afon Prysor flows in a deep, shady gorge through Atlantic oak woodlands which are rich in wildlife, including rare bats and lichens.
We have views of the Rhaeadr Du waterfall before following a path, which can be rough in places, along the route of the stream.
Branching off away from the river, we cross fields again and then continue through rough pastures and back to Gellilydan.
There are some slight ascents and descents on the route. We will for be stopping for a morning refreshment break and picnic lunch.
This C-grade circular walk of five miles will start at 10.30am with an estimated finish time of 3pm.
Meet at the car park in Gellilydan (grid ref SH684397). Turn off A487 at signpost to Gellilydan. After 50 yards, take right hand fork in road and drive past houses. The car park is signed on the left-hand side. If no spaces are available, take the road on the left before the car park. There is another parking area further up on right hand side, or park on the road.
Start times are often when the group will start walking rather than when to get there.
Contact the walk leader, Lyndsay, on 01341 280704 for further details.
On Wednesday, 18 October, we will head to the Dyfi Hills, in the south of the Snowdonia National Park.
This area is often overlooked by visitors to the area, who flock instead to the nearby and more impressive Cader Idris.
But the Dyfi Hills, with three tops over 600m, offer lovely, quiet walking, with splendid grassy ridges overlooking some superb glacial cwms.
This route visits the western-most top, Waun Oer.
We set off on fairly level paths and tracks heading south before undertaking the steep climb on to the ridge of Mynydd Ceiswyn from where there are superb views over to the ridges of Cader Idris.
An easy stroll along the ridge brings us to the trig point on the 670m top of Waun Oer.
We have to drop down steeply some 100m before climbing up again to continue along the ridge towards old quarry workings.
Here a faint track winds down the hillside towards forestry, where we join a permissive path through farmland for our return to the start.
Please contact the leader, Jacky, on 07929 062412 or 01654 761561 if you wish to join this walk.
Graded B, the circular route will cover some eight-and-a-half miles.
Meet at the laybys on the A470 opposite Cross Foxes (grid ref SH767167) at 10am. There is limited parking space so please car-share. The walk is expected to finish at around 4.30pm.