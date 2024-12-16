Thanks to the generosity of Cambrian News readers an animal rescuer has almost made her fundraising target to rebuild her sanctuary.
Ten days ago storm Darragh wreaked havoc across Wales, destroying the outhouse of Emma Simpson's Rhydlewis smallholding.
The ex-manager from Many Tears Rescue has taken in animals her whole life, but as she spends all her earnings on feed and medicine for her foster animals, she had no money left when storm Darragh came.
The storm also damaged vital fencing and the roof of the foster dog extension.
Emma, who usually takes on hard cases and disabled animals, was convinced to start a GoFundMe page last week and is now almost at her £2,500 fundraising target.
Emma said: “I’m completely overwhelmed by the support I’ve received.
“I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has kindly donated.
“It’s been amazing to see how many people care about the work I do and the animals who depend on me.
“The clear-up has started, and it’s incredible how many tiny pieces roof sheets can break into.
“I’m so grateful to MD Recycling in Cardigan for donating a skip to help clear the debris.”
She has so far raised £1,730, with the money going towards replacing the shed which houses the rescue sheep, pigs and Dennis the cow, fixing fencing and restoring the roof of the extension where her foster dogs live.
Fiona, a supporter who adopted a rescue puppy from Emma’s care, shared: “Emma’s work has touched so many lives.
“Her love and dedication gave our Springer Spaniel, Fern, the chance to find her forever home with us.
“We’re so grateful for all she does and want to do whatever we can to help her rebuild.”
To donate, go to the GoFundMe page here - https://www.gofundme.com/f/replace-housing-for-the-animals-damaged-in-storm-darragh