A campaign has launched to encourage the safe use of AI in North Wales.
North Wales Police has teamed up with charity Get Safe Online to raise awareness for using Artificial Intelligence (AI) safely.
With AI becoming a daily tool for more people across the world, these advances come with risks too.
This summer the force and charity have issued these safety tips to protect against criminals that use AI for their own ends.
Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin said: “Fighting cybercrime is one of my key priorities, and AI is one of the biggest digital and technological innovations of recent years.
“It has the power to transform our lives... but with every innovation, there is always a criminal who will try and use it for their own ends, whether that be through fraud, theft, or deception.
“It’s important for people to educate themselves about the dangers that might be lurking in the shadows.
“As the old saying goes, ‘forewarned is forearmed’.
“That’s why I encourage people to follow this new advice from Get Safe Online and stay safe while using the internet and information technology.”
Top tips to use AI safely and responsibly
- Use AI as a tool, not a crutch: Let AI help brainstorm or summarise but always review and refine the content yourself to maintain authenticity and integrity. Be sure to validate information by checking other trusted sources.
- Protect your data: Avoid inputting sensitive personal or financial information into AI tools. Your details could be revealed to other people using generative AI or search tools.
- Educate yourself: Stay informed about AI advancements and the latest scam tactics. Awareness is a powerful defence. AI can be a powerful tool, but it’s also one that can be exploited. By staying alert and using it responsibly, you can enjoy its benefits while minimising the risks.
