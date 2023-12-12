From warming cinnamon and Pusser’s Spiced Rum to sweet cranberries and rose vodka, these seasonal cocktail recipes are sure to spread holiday cheer, whether it’s a Christmas party or just a cosy night in!
Stolen Christmas
Ingredients
- 37.5ml Stolen X whiskey
- 12.5ml Midori
- 10ml lemon juice
- Top with lemonade
Method
- Mix the Stolen X whiskey, Midori and lemon juice into a shaker and shake with ice
- Pour over ice into a glass
- Top with lemonade
- Garnish with a black and white candy cane
Pear Bauble G
Pear Bauble G (Picture supplied)
Ingredients
- 50ml June Pear gin
- 125ml ginger ale
- One scoop of white popping pearls
Method
- Build over ice, adding the June Pear gin to a long glass
- Add ginger ale and stir
- Garnish with white popping pearls
Missed You So
Missed You So (Picture supplied)
Ingredients
- 50ml Żubrówka Rose Vodka
- 100ml ginger beer
- 50ml cranberry juice
- 10ml lemon juice
Method
- Mix the the Żubrówka Rose, cranberry juice and lemon juice in a shaker
- Pour into a long glass
- Top with ginger beer
- Garnish with a lemon wedge and cranberries
Spiced Painkiller
Spiced Painkiller (Picture supplied)
Ingredients
- 50ml Pusser’s Spiced Rum
- 25ml cream of coconut
- 25ml orange juice
- 50ml coffee
- A dash of orange bitters
Method
- Mix the Pusser’s Spiced Rum, cream of coconut, orange juice and orange bitters into a shaker
- Add the hot coffee and shake, making sure to protect your hands
- Pour into a mug or heat-resistant glass
- Garnish with cinnamon and cocoa powder