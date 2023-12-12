From warming cinnamon and Pusser’s Spiced Rum to sweet cranberries and rose vodka, these seasonal cocktail recipes are sure to spread holiday cheer, whether it’s a Christmas party or just a cosy night in!

Stolen Christmas

Ingredients

  • 37.5ml Stolen X whiskey
  • 12.5ml Midori
  • 10ml lemon juice
  • Top with lemonade

Method

  1. Mix the Stolen X whiskey, Midori and lemon juice into a shaker and shake with ice
  2. Pour over ice into a glass
  3. Top with lemonade
  4. Garnish with a black and white candy cane

Pear Bauble G

Pear Bauble G (Picture supplied)

Ingredients

  • 50ml June Pear gin
  • 125ml ginger ale
  • One scoop of white popping pearls

Method

  1. Build over ice, adding the June Pear gin to a long glass
  2. Add ginger ale and stir
  3. Garnish with white popping pearls

Missed You So

Missed You So (Picture supplied)

Ingredients

  • 50ml Żubrówka Rose Vodka
  • 100ml ginger beer
  • 50ml cranberry juice
  • 10ml lemon juice

Method

  1. Mix the the Żubrówka Rose, cranberry juice and lemon juice in a shaker
  2. Pour into a long glass
  3. Top with ginger beer
  4. Garnish with a lemon wedge and cranberries

Spiced Painkiller

Spiced Painkiller (Picture supplied)

Ingredients

  • 50ml Pusser’s Spiced Rum
  • 25ml cream of coconut
  • 25ml orange juice
  • 50ml coffee
  • A dash of orange bitters

Method

  1. Mix the Pusser’s Spiced Rum, cream of coconut, orange juice and orange bitters into a shaker
  2. Add the hot coffee and shake, making sure to protect your hands
  3. Pour into a mug or heat-resistant glass
  4. Garnish with cinnamon and cocoa powder