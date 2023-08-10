A Gwynedd-based independent bike store will host demonstration events across the county for people to test ride e-bikes.
Evolution Bikes in Bangor has been holding demonstration events since April in Caernarfon, Criccieth, Porthmadog and Porth Eirias. Two more events will take place over the next couple of months. The first will be in Dolgellau’s Marian Mawr Rugby Club on 11 August, and the last event of the season will be in Pwllheli’s Dwyfor Leisure Centre on 22 September.
The store has been offering demonstrations for years, but this year they realised people would benefit from trying out bikes where they live.
The company’s store manager, Enfys Irvine, said: “We had been doing monthly demonstration events in the shop for years, where we’d set a route out and people could give the bikes a try, but we soon realised people wanted to try them elsewhere.
“A lot of people like to try bikes around where they live, or they struggle to come to the shops to try one. Trying a bike in their area gives people a much better sense of what having an e-bike would mean for them. So we decided to start running these events across Gwynedd.
“You can book a slot on our website and come down for a free ride. Slots are for 45 minutes, and at the end we give each rider a chance to ask questions. We’ll give you a waver and ask you to give us some kind of ID as security for the bike.
“Don’t worry if you haven’t booked online, if you want to try a bike, definitely come down. We have more than enough to cover anyone who hasn’t booked. You may have to wait but usually that’s not for very long.”
You can book a slot at these events through the company’s website, https://www.evolution-bikes.co.uk.