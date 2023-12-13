Cllr John Brynmor Hughes was “pleased” the premium would remain at 150% but said the tax’s impact on Abersoch had been “very sad”. “We’ve lost people, grandparents who have come here, children who have inherited houses, they can’t afford to stay here, they sell up and move. They understood our language, our way of living, support our shops, the people coming now are not very nice. There has been a big change. They don’t understand our way of life, they don’t shop in our shops, eat in our restaurants, pubs or cafés, it has a huge impact. I have a friend coming to Nefyn for 70 years, he inherited a house from his father and grandfather, he says ‘I can’t afford to pay this council tax premium,’ he has had to go, he’s not the only one.”