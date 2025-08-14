The Drifters are coming to Aberystwyth in September as part of their UK tour.
With over 100 UK dates, The Drifters will bring their live show to Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Wednesday, 12 September at 8pm.
The legendary group have previously been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, listed among the greatest artists of all time by Rolling Stone magazine and have produced an incredible list of hits - including; Saturday Night at the Movies, Come on Over to My Place, Stand By Me, Under the Boardwalk and many, many more!
Following the phenomenal success of the group resurgence in recent years, The Drifters will be back on the road with a line up hand-picked by Tina Treadwell herself - President of the Treadwell Entertainment Group and owner of The Drifters name.
Tina’s father started the group with Clyde McPhatter and brought in several greats thereafter such as Johnny Moore and Ben E King. Her mother Faye was later responsible for bringing the group to the UK and overseeing hits such as More than a number and Kissin’ in the back row. After the passing of her parents, it was down to Tina to continue the legacy of The Drifters name.
Tina, who previously worked for Disney as an executive producer and casting director, believes this current line-up is one of the best to date and looks forward to the upcoming concert tour. "I am extremely proud of the groups continued success and wish to thank each and every one of the fans for their remarkable support over the many, many years and for continuing to breath new life into the everlasting legacy of The Drifters."
See The Drifters live in the Great Hall at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on 12 September at 8pm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.