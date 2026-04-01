Permission is being sought for the delivery of a giant electrical transformer onto Black Rock Sands beach.
A specialist cargo barge could make a third visit to the beach to help deliver more equipment to Trawsfynydd sub-station.
If it goes ahead, delivery is expected to follow the same pattern as previous events in 2020 and 2023.
Once unloaded, the transformer will be transported by road to the decommissioned nuclear plant.
The 80ft Terra Marique is a specialist heavy transport barge owned and operated by Robert Wynn and Sons Ltd.
The scale of the operation saw crowds of people gather in 2020 and 2023.
Bryn Pritchard-Jones, maritime services manager, told Porthmadog Harbour Consultative Committee that a delivery by the Terra Marique was expected to happen later this year.
He said delivery provided “a source of income” and harbour staff took part in the supervision, planning and control of the waters as the vessel navigated the beach area.
A spokesperson for Robert Wynn and Sons Ltd said: “In order to carry out a beach landing at Black Rock Sands a marine licence is required, as is permission from the Crown Estate & Gwynedd Council as ‘landowners’.
“We have submitted a Marine Licence application to Natural Resources Wales and are currently in the middle of the consultation period on our application, following which we would hope that a marine licence will be granted”.
A public notice has been posted in the Cambrian News under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009, calling for a Part 4: Marine Licensing application, for a marine licence for a beach landing at Black Rock Sands, Morfa Bychan.
It states that Robert Wynn & Sons has applied to Natural Resources Wales on behalf of the Licensing Authority for a marine licence for the beach landing.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.