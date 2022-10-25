Give more incentives to install solar panels

Letter to the Editor: When we built our large 92ft x 78ft Ysgubor yr Ynys visitor centre at our popular Cardigan Island Coastal Farm Park in 2004 , we installed many translucent sheets in the large roof to let in as much natural daylight as possible. We also added large Arctic blue double-glazed tinted windows — making the sea look bluer —to the cafe area to both add to the natural light and take advantage of the spectacular views over Cardigan Island, the Teifi Estuary, Pembrokeshire National Park and Cardigan Bay.