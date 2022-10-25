Give more incentives to install solar panels
Subscribe newsletter
Letter to the Editor: When we built our large 92ft x 78ft Ysgubor yr Ynys visitor centre at our popular Cardigan Island Coastal Farm Park in 2004 , we installed many translucent sheets in the large roof to let in as much natural daylight as possible. We also added large Arctic blue double-glazed tinted windows — making the sea look bluer —to the cafe area to both add to the natural light and take advantage of the spectacular views over Cardigan Island, the Teifi Estuary, Pembrokeshire National Park and Cardigan Bay.
Then in 2019, we added a row of 26 x 320 watt solar panels on the south-facing roof to help generate our own solar electricity. We incorporated a recording panel which enables our visitors to see exactly what the 26 panels generate, minute-by-minute, in all sorts of weather conditions. It includes a running total from April 2019. I thought it would be very educative for both adults and children, especially school parties.
Conclusion? We have excellent electricity generation figures from spring to autumn, especially on sunny days, but don’t expect miracles in late afternoon or on cloudy, wet winter days, when it is dark for up to 17 hours!
I believe that governments should give greater incentives for the installation of solar panels on large commercial buildings and on farm sheds. It is here that solar panels are most unobtrusive. However, I note that dozens of industrial buildings around places like Swansea, do not have a single solar roof panel.
What if industrial buildings with solar roofs were built in suitable locations, for example, instead of fields of large solar panels on the ground? A huge number of new businesses and jobs would then be created as well as solar energy. I feel a great opportunity for more entrepreneurship is being lost in places.
Lyn Jenkins,
Cardigan
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |