The writer of a “Go Back to Brummyland” hate letter has been caught red-handed on CCTV.
The man the writer told to “go back where he came from” with his “vomit-inducing accent” however is a six-foot weightlifting doorman of Welsh-British heritage.
Ben Williams, 56, was taking his bins out on the morning of Tuesday 9 January when he noticed the red-inked letter tucked into a pile of wood.
The doorman of 34 years from Aberystwyth, said: “I was gobsmacked, I thought, ‘who the hell have I upset?’
“My first instinct was to move away. Now I’m constantly looking over my shoulder, looking at people- ‘Is it you? Is it you?’ I’ve never felt that way before.
“It’s the mental torture. I find myself looking out the window at all times of the day. I didn't sleep for the first 36 hours."
Dyfed-Powys Police were called after the discovery of the note which was placed shortly after 6pm on Monday 8 January.
CCTV footage caught a man dressed in a dark coat with his hood up, wearing glasses and a scarf which he used to cover his face on noticing Ben’s camera.
The A4 letter placed in a polythene sealed bag read: “Iorwerth Ave was once a quiet, pleasant, residential area until a load of s*** from the Midlands hit it.
"Low-life like you should be forced to live in fenced in tinker sites preferably back where you came from.
“Why don't you take your clapped out, crappy boats, jeeps, cars and your hideous, vomit inducing accents back to Brummyland and please take a few thousand other y** y*** with you."
Police are investigating the letter as a “hate incident” along with the CCTV to find the person responsible.
Ben and his partner Jess who live together at the roomy £300k property on Iorweth Avenue with their three rescue dogs are certain it was pre-meditated.
Ben, who grew up in Walsall and Wolverhampton, said: “This is the first proper racial thing I've experienced against me as a Brummy around here. I get odd comments from drunks when I’m working, that never bothers me.
“It’s sad- my surname Williams gives away that my family is Welsh. My family is from the Aberdyfi area, we’ve still got a farmhouse there.
“I’m going to feel like moving away until I find out who it is, and they’re sorted out by the law.
“I’m cuff trained and own two sets of handcuffs. If they do come here, I’ll put them on the floor and put them in handcuffs- the police know that.
“But if they attack me, I will be protecting myself - let that be known - which I’m more than capable of doing.”
The couple says they are pleased the police are taking their safety “extremely seriously”.
The couple have been informed by police the red ink is reminiscent of lettered warnings before racially motivated petrol-bomb attacks in the UK in the 60s and Welsh Nationalist arson attacks on English-owned holiday homes during the 70s-90s.
Ben, bearded with a shaved head and soft Wolverhampton accent, has lived in the house for nine years, having inherited it from his family who have owned the semi-detached red brick for over 40 years.
The semi-retired bouncer is also an American car enthusiast, boasting a Jeep parked on the street and a classic car on his driveway. The driveway also houses his Rib boat and a friend’s boat he’s fixing up.
He regularly receives notes on the cars he’s repairing asking if they’re for sale, so didn’t think before opening the letter placed on his drive.
Upon reading the letter he put it straight into another bag and messaged the police chief he’s friends with over Facebook.
Ben said: “I feel better about it now the neighbours are looking out for us- everyone's watching. I’ve had people ringing around and over 20 messages on my phone with support.”
Jess, who works at Aberystwyth University, said she feels uneasy since the incident: “Ben works nights so if something were to happen, I’d be alone. I’m worried about the well-being of the dogs as well.
“I feel a bit better knowing the police are taking it seriously. I’m waiting for the next couple of days to see if anything else happens.
“It’s nice to know it’s just this one person who feels this way and not the whole street.”
The couple is baffled by the insinuation that they disrupt the neighbourhood, going to bed at 9pm most nights and getting up at 6am for work in the mornings.
What’s more baffling is the incredible diversity of the street, home to residents of many nationalities.
The leafy avenue is lined with trees and semi-detached period red brick houses, many with original stained-glass features.
The road, in the shadow of the National Library of Wales, has Welsh and English residents including others from the Midlands, as well as Eastern European and Asian families and other residents of colour.
The neighbours are just as baffled by the incident as the couple is. Nigel Nicholas, a Welsh neighbour on the street, said: “I’m surprised -most people on this street talk to each other, it’s a nice street.
“We’re all friendly to each other. I’m going to go up and see Ben to sympathise with him. He gets on well with everyone.
“You’d hope it’s just a one-off- I'd be surprised if this was a common thing across Aberystwyth, it’s such a mixed place.”
Reuben Knutson, a resident of 10 years originally from London, said: “Very nasty, I wouldn’t condone it at all.
“I was really sad to hear it. It’s not something that happens round here. I'll message Ben with my support.”
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "We are investigating a hate incident in Iorweth Avenue, Aberystwyth.
"An offensive note was left outside a property that has caused distress to the occupants. The note was left just after 7pm on the evening of 8 January.
"Officers would like to speak with the individual who left the note.
"If you have any information, CCTV or doorbell camera footage that could help enquiries, please get in touch."
You can contact Dyfed-Powys Police online, via email, by dialling 101 or via its social media channels.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote ref: 24000043691