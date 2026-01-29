Ceredigion women who have spent years campaigning for compensation over their pensions have been left 'gobsmacked' after ministers again rejected their claim.
Women Against State Pension Injustice (WASPI) have fought for years saying 3.6 million women born in the 1950s were not properly informed of the rise in their state pension age, which brought it into line with men.
The government said the vast majority of 1950s-born women already knew the state pension age was increasing, thanks to a wide range of public information and have rejected the claim for compensation for a second time.
Speaking at the House of Commons, Work and Pensions Secretary, Pat McFadden, said: "The evidence shows that the vast majority of 1950s-born women already knew the state pension age was increasing thanks to a wide range of public information, including through leaflets, education campaigns, information in GP surgeries, on TV, radio, cinema and online.
"To specifically compensate only those women who suffered injustice would require a scheme that could reliably verify the individual circumstances of millions of women.”
Spokesperson for Ceredigion Preseli Women Against State Pension Injustice (WASPI), Pamela Judge, said: "In one word, I am gosmacked.
"It's another kick in the teeth for women my age and shows no respect for what we have contributed over the years.
"The campaign isn't going away though. We will be exploring our options through the courts and politically. It's too early to say what they may be yet though."
Plaid Cymru’s DWP spokesperson, Ann Davies MP said: “The announcement from the UK Government is deeply disappointing and will rightly cause great anger among 1950s born women who have been repeatedly let down by successive governments. The changes to the State Pension Age were poorly communicated, rushed through, and fundamentally unfair, leaving many women facing financial hardship and uncertainty through no fault of their own.”
Up to 7,000 women were affected by the changes in Ceredigion and around 11,550 women across Dwyfor Meirionnydd and Ynys Môn.
Fellow Plaid Cymru MPs Liz Saville Roberts and Llinos Medi said: “Today’s announcement from the UK Government is deeply disappointing and will understandably cause great anger among 1950s born women across both Dwyfor Meirionnydd and Ynys Môn, who have been repeatedly let down by successive UK governments.
“Changes to the state pension age were poorly communicated, rushed through, and fundamentally unfair, leaving 11,550 women in our constituencies facing financial hardship and uncertainty through no fault of their own.
“These women worked, paid into the system, and played by the rules as they were told. Changing those rules late in the game and then refusing compensation is indefensible. We have stood alongside these women from the outset, campaigning alongside them for justice and compensation.
“The very same Labour Party that is now in government once agreed that these women deserved redress yet has now turned its back on those commitments. Elected on a promise of change they have instead continued a pattern of broken promises. This issue transcends party politics – it’s about fairness and trust.
“An apology without compensation is no justice at all, and women in our constituencies and beyond deserve far more than words – they deserve fair redress and just compensation.”
