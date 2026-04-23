Aberystwyth Arts Centre has some musical treats lined up for you this month.
First up on Saturday, 9 May at 8pm you can see The Radiohead Project, a live tribute show celebrating the music of yes, you’ve guessed it, Radiohead.
The show captures the depth and detail of Radiohead’s iconic sound. From the ground breaking work of OK Computer to In Rainbows, their music from every era is faithfully recreated.
The set includes Fake Plastic Trees, No Surprises, Creep, Weird Fishes, Just and Karma Police performed with the authenticity and focus of the original tracks
The performance brings Radiohead’s artistry vividly to life through powerful visuals and lighting, inviting you on an unforgettable journey through the sound and spirit of Radiohead.
The show is advertised as being for those aged strictly over 12 years of age.
The running time of the show is 60 minutes in the first half, followed by a 20-minute interval and another 60 minutes.
Be aware that that there will be flashing lights, loud noises, swearing in songs.
Also for the strictly over 12’s and with a run time of 75 minutes for the first half, an interval of 20 minutes and a further 85 minutes is the 2026 farewell tour of Darkside, the Pink Floyd Show.
Darkside has been thrilling and enthralling audience across the country with its spectacular show, featuring the outstanding voice of Cariss Auburn, who creates possibly the best rendition of the Great Gig in the Sky around.
After 21 years on the road, audiences have one last chance to experience the band before it sets off to the grey havens.
The show on Saturday, 6 June at 8pm will include a complete, quadraphonic surround-sound performance of the seminal work that is The Dark Side of the Moon, plus the band’s personal favourites, complemented by an integrated video, light and laser show.
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