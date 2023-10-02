Borth and Ynyslas Golf Club's recent coffee morning, held in aid of the national Macmillan Coffee Morning event in support of the cancer charity, raised over £1,100.
The event was organised by a group of new members, who joined the golf club last year, bringing their ‘homemade’ baking talents with them.
Together with many of the club’s members also providing their cake-making skills, a very successful morning was achieved with many cups of coffee and slices of cake consumed!
Organisers would like to give their sincere thanks to all of the club’s members and friends who generously donated on the day allowing the club to support Macmillan in such a fun way.
