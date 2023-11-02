Past captains at Borth and Ynyslas Golf Club have donated more than £2,400 to Crohn's & Colitis UK.
Lynda Evans and Dave Blesovsky chose to support the charity during their time as captains at the club.
Crohn's & Colitis UK is dedicated to support those with Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and other forms of inflammatory bowel disease.
A total of £2,445.80 was raised through various fundraising events over the year of their captaincies.
Lynda and Dave would like to say a 'big thanks' to all who helped raise such a fantastic sum for charity.