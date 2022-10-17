Good attendance for air ambulance meeting
A PUBLIC meeting to discuss concerns regarding the possible relocation of the Wales Air Ambulance (WAA) has been held.
The meeting, at Porthmadog Football Club on Friday, was organised following he news that a review of Caernarfon’s Dinas Dinlle and Welshpool WAA helicopter bases is taking place. Approximately 60 people attended, including MS Mabon ap Gwynfor MS who spoke at the event.
He told the Cambrian News “it was encouraging to see so many in attendance, with representation from right across Gwynedd and beyond”.
“I would like to thank all those who attended, particularly those who have directly benefited from the lifesaving work of the air ambulance and chose to share their experiences with us.
“We were all there as friends of the charity, to unite behind a common cause dear to our hearts and which we want to see safeguarded locally within our communities. The Wales Air Ambulance is a charity that has proved to be crucial to our communities, and our communities raise thousands of pounds per annum as a reciprocal sign of their thanks.
“Since news broke that the Wales Air Ambulance was looking to centralise its services, I have been contacted by many concerned constituents, worried about the impact this restructuring would have on rural and remote communities in mid and north Wales.
“If the Wales Air Ambulance is to be centred in Rhuddlan, Denbighshire for example, closing the site at Dinas Dinlle, Caernarfon, it is likely that will add 20 minutes to a journey to the end of the Llŷn Peninsula or to Holyhead or to south Meirionnydd.
“I have already asked the First Minister to publish in full, the data being used to argue in favour of this proposal. This is EMRTS data – a partnership between Welsh Government, NHS Wales and the air ambulance, so it should be available for scrutiny without delay.”
