New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Gwynedd’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
The following three restaurants, cafes or canteens have all received a rating of five-out-of-five. They are the Apollo Bingo Club in Caernarfon, rated on 16 May, Jolly's Coffee Ltd, Caernarfon, also rated on 16 May, and Costa Next in Bangor, rated on 14 May.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
One rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub. That rating of five-out-of-five goes to the Bulls Head in Bala, rated on 23 May.
One rating for a takeaway has also been given. That goes to Llanberis Tandoori, rated on 16 May.