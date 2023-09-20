New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Gwynedd’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
A rating of 5 has been given to following restaurants, cafes or canteens: Harbour Way at Llecyn Ffordd Porth Colmon, Llangwnnadl, rated on 8 September; Costa at Costa Coffe 53 Stryd Fawr, Porthmadog, rated on 7 September; The Potted Lobster at The Potted Lobster Stryd Fawr, Abersoch, rated on 7 September; The View Pwllheli at Yr Harbwr Morfa’r Garreg, Pwllheli, rated on 1 September; Foxglove at Gulliver’s Rest Staffordshire House Stryd Yr Eglwys, Abermaw, rated on 23 August; Y Maes Cafe at Maes Cafe & Shop, Llandanwg, rated on 22 August; Isis Cafe at Isis Pizzaria Tudor House Y Cei, Abermaw, rated on 16 August.
Also receiving a rating of 5 are the following takeaways: Capri’s Sweets & Ice Cream at Chucks Diner 6 - 8 Cambrian Court Rhodfa’r Môr, Abermaw, rated on 12 September; Caerddaniel Caravan Park Shop & Take Away at Ty Sion, Llanaber, rated on 5 September; Billy’s Fish & Chips at Billy’s Fish And Chips Islawrffordd Caravan Park Ffordd Glan Môr, Tal Y Bont, Abermaw, rated on 24 August.