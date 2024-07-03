New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 Gwynedd’s establishments – and it’s good news for them all.
Seven restaurants, cafes or canteens got five-out-of-five. They are: Ty Glyn Dwr & Su's Cocktail Bar, Caernarfon; Good Mood at Madog Yacht Club Pen Y Cei, Porthmadog; Idan House, Llanberis; Plas Tan Y Bwlch at Tan Y Bwlch; Ystafell De Dwyryd at Plas Tan Y Bwlch; Canolfan Pennal Cyf at Capel Pantperthog, Pantperthog; Y Den at 11 Ffordd Caerdydd Isaf, Pwllheli.
Four ratings of five have been handed to the following pubs, bars or nightclubs: Bangor Rugby Club; Thornley Leisure Parks 2022 Ltd at Dinlle Caravan Park, Dinas Dinlle; Penygroes Ex-Servicemen Club & at The Royal British Legion Ty'N Y Weirglodd, Penygroes; Talhenbont Hall at Chwilog.