Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS, Mabon ap Gwynfor, said: “It was a special moment to welcome Criccieth’s Gown of Poppies to the Senedd, knowing the hours of work which went into designing and bringing this project to life.“It is a fitting tribute to all those involved with the project that the gown has been given such a prominent position in our national parliament.“This symbolic gown is a reflection of love and of loss, but it is also a symbol of the strength of women in the face of adversity and is fully deserving of its place as part of our Remembrance events. Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP, Liz Saville Roberts, added: “The woman is a symbol of the loss suffered by the whole community.“Dressed in a gown of poppies, she is wrapped in the grief that so many women have had to endure.“I congratulate local resident Susan Humphries on her concept, and to all those involved in bringing this project to life.”