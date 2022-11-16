Gown of poppies on display at Senedd
A gown of poppies created by volunteers from Criccieth is on display at the Senedd in Cardiff until 29 November.
Eluned Morgan MS said: “I was delighted to sponsor this incredible display in the Senedd, created by talented volunteers from Criccieth, Gwynedd, who knitted and crocheted 5,000 poppies into the dress’s train.
“The gown symbolises the loss of a whole community and is especially meaningful to a generation of women who lost loved ones during both World Wars.
“Drawing on talents from all generations and districts of the community, the project was one of many that led to Creative Criccieth’s success in winning the 2021 Creative Lives Wales Award.”
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS, Mabon ap Gwynfor, said: “It was a special moment to welcome Criccieth’s Gown of Poppies to the Senedd, knowing the hours of work which went into designing and bringing this project to life.“It is a fitting tribute to all those involved with the project that the gown has been given such a prominent position in our national parliament.“This symbolic gown is a reflection of love and of loss, but it is also a symbol of the strength of women in the face of adversity and is fully deserving of its place as part of our Remembrance events. Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP, Liz Saville Roberts, added: “The woman is a symbol of the loss suffered by the whole community.“Dressed in a gown of poppies, she is wrapped in the grief that so many women have had to endure.“I congratulate local resident Susan Humphries on her concept, and to all those involved in bringing this project to life.”
