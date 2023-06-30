A GP surgery is to start fining people who use its car park when not visiting the doctor.
Bro Pedr Medical Group has announced that it has hired a parking management company to start fining motorists who use the car park at Lampeter Surgery when not visiting the GP surgery.
Drivers will not be allowed to use the car park to visit the nearby pharmacy, nor will they be able to wait in the car park if they have dropped someone off, the surgery has said.
In a statement on social media, Bro Pedr Medical Group said: “Due to the persistent unauthorised use of Lampeter surgery car park by persons not attending the surgery, we will shortly be using the services of a parking management company who are members of the British Parking Association and can issue parking charge notices for drivers breaching the terms of parking on private land.
“Warning signs will be placed clearly in the car park stating that drivers of unauthorised parked vehicles will be issued a parking charge notice.
“The car park is privately owned by Bro Pedr Medical Group and is for the use of those attending Lampeter surgery only.
“Allied Pharmacy is not part of Bro Pedr Medical Group and the use of the car park to attend the pharmacy is not authorised.
“In addition, when you have finished with your attendance at the surgery you must move your vehicle from the car park to allow use by other patients, if not you may be fined.
“If you are driving someone to the surgery, please drop them off at the main entrance - there is no authorised waiting in the car park once your passenger has disembarked.”