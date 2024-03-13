A greyhound rescue centre is calling for blankets and duvets to house the chilly hounds ahead of a cold snap forecast for next week.
The ‘rare weather event’ set to hit the UK on 20 March will see temperatures plummet to extremes of -5 degrees Celsius in some areas.
Hector’s Greyhound Rescue in Llanrhystud, Dyfed, says the increasing occurrence of extreme weather events means the charity is struggling to make ends meet when faced with the increase in gas and electricity costs.
The rescue centre set up in 2002 is asking for ‘clean duvets and blankets’ or financial donations to help house the dogs, many of whom are ex-racers rescued from Ireland.
Nikki Savage, a volunteer and trustee for the charity, said: “With the cost of living crisis everybody’s feeling the pinch.
“With the cold and wet weather that’s seemed endless recently and the high number of rescue dogs coming in, bedding seems to be disappearing at an alarming rate through wear and tear, and heating is costing us an arm and a leg.
“Between muddy paws, regular washes, and some dogs who just love to make snow, we need more donations than ever to make the dogs super snuggly.”
The centre is currently housing 50 dogs to rehome, with others on waiting lists “keen to take their space”. In February supporters donated more than 150 duvets, but ahead of the late-March cold snap, attributed to a rare ‘Sudden Stratospheric Warming’ event, one of which brought the Beast from the East storm in 2018, the centre needs all the help they can get.
They are calling for clean duvets, blankets, and sleeping bags that can be pre-loved, but ask for no feather stuffing. To donate, get in touch via their website or call the volunteers at 0300 011 0119.