Grandfather takes on challenges for charity
A grandfather with heart disease is taking on some gruelling challenges to raise money for he Wales Air Ambulance.
When Kevin Howard-Perry from Bala was saved by the emergency services after collapsing at home, he vowed that one day he would give something back to the people who helped save his life. To mark his 56th birthday, the grandfather-of-six decided to take on a series of gruelling and challenging runs over mountainous terrain to raise money for the Wales Air Ambulance.
Despite having a pacemaker and heart disease, Kevin pushed himself to the limit in all weathers alongside his loyal cuddly friend, Wales Air Ambulance mascot Del the Dragon, to run 1,000 miles in 193 days and raise £5,000 for the charity.
He said: “Initially I was going to run 100 miles for my 56th birthday and my roofer suggested I did it for charity. I didn’t realise that the Wales Air Ambulance was a charity at that time, but when I found out and saw the huge budget they needed, it had to be for the Wales Air Ambulance.”
Kevin, who lives with his wife Sarena in Llanddefel, retired from the Army after 37 years of service last year, where he rose from the ranks of craftsman to become a lieutenant colonel.
In May, on his birthday, he completed the Branas Ultra Mountain Marathon in 40 hours and 48 minutes. The non-stop, 100-mile run went from Llandderfel to and up Snowdon, across Garnedd Ugain, Crib Goch, Elidir Fawr and Y Garn, then, due to the weather finished with a 50-mile road run back to his home in Llanddefel.
Kevin’s second race a few months later saw him take on the six summits of Snowdon where he ran 43 miles over six paths of 1,7000 feet of ascent and descent.
The next test for Kevin was the Dragon’s Back Race, considered to be one of the toughest mountain races in the world.
Competitors tackle 230 miles of Wales’ uniquely wild, trackless, and remote mountainous terrain in six days.
The dad-of-two braved the route in reverse from Cardiff to Caernarfon, unsupported and completely solo.
At 138 miles, Kevin was forced to pull out due to a foot injury, but his determination and efforts have not gone unnoticed, raising a tremendous £5,000 for the Wales Air Ambulance.
The charity needs £8 million every year to keep going.
Kevin said: “The Wales Air Ambulance is vital. They need our support. I’m very pleased with the outcome and the support I received from people along the way. It was worth the effort, and I hope I can save some lives and help the Wales Air Ambulance in future.”
Alwyn Jones, community fundraiser for Wales Air Ambulance, said: “This has been an absolutely amazing challenge by Kevin.
“I am humbled by his enduring commitment to raise funds for our charity. Kevin has raised an amazing amount of money and we have to acknowledge that he has gone through the pain barrier to achieve it.
“Congratulations Kevin and the warmest of thanks for your tremendous fundraising.”
