Gwynedd Council want voluntary and community groups to apply for grants of up to £10,000.
The council say revenue and capital grants are available to support projects that improve the quality of life for the county’s residents and its communities.
Cist Gwynedd’s Community Support Fund offers grants of up to £10,000 to encourage communities to realise these goals by taking a more proactive role in their communities.
Additionally, the Welsh Church Fund offers grants of up to £3,000 to registered charities and a contribution of £300 is committed to local eisteddfodau in Gwynedd.
Details of the grants available, contact details and application packages for these funds are available on the council’s website at https://shorturl.at/jJQZ9
Cllr Nia Jeffreys, who leads on the Economy and Community field in Gwynedd Council, said: “Cist Gwynedd grants support a variety of projects, which strengthen communities throughout the county. This is an opportunity for our residents to make a real difference in their own communities.”
The closing date for receiving applications for the Community Support Grant and the Welsh Church Fund is14 June 2024.
For further information, please contact the Cist Gwynedd Office on 01286 679870, or via e-mail at [email protected]